FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
UPDATE 3-Telus profit misses forecasts on spending to fuel wireless growth
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月11日 / 上午10点42分 / 2 天前

UPDATE 3-Telus profit misses forecasts on spending to fuel wireless growth

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

(Updates with stock reaction)

By Alastair Sharp

TORONTO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Telus Corp, one of Canada's biggest telecom companies, reported a smaller-than-expected profit on Friday, as it spent heavily to win and retain wireless customers by investing in customer service and subsidizing high-end smartphones.

Its shares fell 69 Canadian cents, or 1.5 percent, to C$44.86, making it one of the biggest contributors to the S&P/TSX composite index's decline.

The company reported adjusted earnings of 68 Canadian cents per share in the second quarter ended June 30, missing the average forecast of 72 Canadian cents of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Vancouver-based Telus is engaged in a heated battle with rivals BCE Inc, Rogers Communications Inc and Shaw Communications for wireless customers that has prompted carriers to spend heavily on marketing and customer promotions.

Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization rose by C$120 million ($94 million) to C$2.08 billion, the company said.

Telus said new postpaid wireless customers rose to 99,000 during the quarter, compared with 61,000 a year earlier. The average monthly wireless bill rose 3.9 percent to C$66.87 as customers streamed more videos online and utilized data-intensive services.

While the wireless performance "crushed all metrics," the additional spending weighed on profit as the company discounted phones and offered other incentives amid heightened competition, Barclays analyst Phillip Huang said in a note to clients.

BCE and Rogers also reported strong growth in wireless subscribers and average bills in the quarter.

Telus is facing renewed competition in western Canada from rival Shaw Communications, a strong player in the region that recently launched new internet and video products.

Telus added 17,000 internet connections and 5,000 television subscribers during the second quarter, slightly lower than what analysts were expecting, as Shaw gained market share, according to Huang.

Net income attributable to Telus shareholders fell to C$379 million, or 64 Canadian cents per share, from C$416 million, or 70 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue rose to C$3.27 billion from C$3.15 billion, the company said.

$1 = 1.2680 Canadian dollars Additional reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bangalore; Editing by Jim Finkle and Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below