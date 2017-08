July 17 (Reuters) - Tembec Inc's largest shareholder Oaktree Capital Management LP asked shareholders to vote against Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc's acquisition of the Canadian forest products company.

Oaktree, which owns a 19.9 percent stake in Tembec, said the deal is the result of a "flawed sale process", adding that there is a significant value gap between Rayonier's offer price and the "real value" of Tembec.