FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
瑞士市场报道
February 20, 2018 / 6:41 AM / 更新于 a day ago

Temenos says in advanced talks to make cash offer for Fidessa

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Swiss banking software supplier Temenos said on Tuesday it was in advanced discussions regarding a possible all-cash offer for Britain’s Fidessa Group .

Under the proposed terms of the possible offer, Fidessa shareholders would get 35.67 pounds ($49.82) in cash for each share together with the right to receive the dividends announced on Monday with Fidessa’s full-year results, Temenos said in a statement.

Temenos said the board of Fidessa would recommend an offer at this level, but there was no certainty at this stage that any offer would be made.

Fidessa Group has a market capitalisation of 1.13 billion pounds, according to Thomson Reuters data. The stock closed at 29.15 pounds on Monday. ‍​

$1 = 0.7159 pounds Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below