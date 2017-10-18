FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banking software firm Temenos targets further growth in Americas
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月18日 / 下午4点55分 / 3 天前

Banking software firm Temenos targets further growth in Americas

2 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Swiss banking software supplier Temenos expects a bigger share of its revenue to come from the United States, Canada and South America in the years ahead, Chief Executive David Arnott said on Wednesday.

Geneva-based Temenos now generates 15-20 percent of its turnover in North and South America, most of which comes from Canada and Latin America, Arnott told Reuters in an interview.

Having signed contracts with Ally Financial and Commerce Bank last year and after announcing on Thursday a contract with a U.S. digital bank for “core banking in the cloud”, Arnott saw this share going up.

“It has a huge potential as a market and we expect the revenue mix to shift towards the Americas over the medium term.”

In the United States, Arnott said Temenos was targeting banks with more than $10 billion in assets.

Elsewhere in its earnings, Temenos said third-quarter IFRS revenue rose to $186.3 million from $160.6 million a year earlier. The company also raised its outlook for 2017 and announced a share buyback. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below