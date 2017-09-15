FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lachlan Murdoch makes fresh bid for Australia's Ten Network
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月15日 / 凌晨3点02分 / 1 个月前

Lachlan Murdoch makes fresh bid for Australia's Ten Network

1 分钟阅读

SYDNEY, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Lachlan Murdoch’s private company on Friday made a revised takeover offer for Australia’s struggling Ten Network Holdings Ltd, which did not give a total value, according to bid documents reviewed by Reuters.

Murdoch’s company, Illyria, together with the private company of his business partner Bruce Gordon, had previously made an offer for the broadcaster before the network agreed to a buyout from United States cable network CBS Corp last month.

Ten was placed in to administration in June and the new offer raises the pool of cash payable to creditors from A$35 million ($28 million) to A$55 million. ($1 = 1.2508 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Tom Westbrook)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below