1 个月前
TENDER-Surgutneftegaz awards 540,000t of Urals to BP, Glencore
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月28日 / 下午4点25分 / 1 个月前

TENDER-Surgutneftegaz awards 540,000t of Urals to BP, Glencore

MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) -

* Russia's Surgutneftegaz awarded a tender to sell 540,000 tonnes of Urals crude for loading from Primorsk, Ust-Luga and Novorossiisk in July on Wednesday, traders said.

* Surgutneftegaz sold four Urals cargoes of 100,000 tonnes each for loading from Primorsk on July 12-13, 17-18, from Ust-Luga on July 14-15 and 140,000 tonnes of Urals for loading from Novorossiisk on July 12-13 to BP.

* Urals cargo from Primorsk on July 20-21 was awarded to Glencore in the interest of ExxonMobil, traders said.

* Surgutneftegaz's cargoes for loading from Baltic Sea ports were sold at a discount of some $0.90-$1.00 a barrel to dated BFOE, which was slightly lower than the latest market estimations.

* There was no information available on the price level for Urals cargo from Novorossiisk. (Reporting by Olga Yagova)

