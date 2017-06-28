TENDER-Surgutneftegaz awards 540,000t of Urals to BP, Glencore

MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) -

* Russia's Surgutneftegaz awarded a tender to sell 540,000 tonnes of Urals crude for loading from Primorsk, Ust-Luga and Novorossiisk in July on Wednesday, traders said.

* Surgutneftegaz sold four Urals cargoes of 100,000 tonnes each for loading from Primorsk on July 12-13, 17-18, from Ust-Luga on July 14-15 and 140,000 tonnes of Urals for loading from Novorossiisk on July 12-13 to BP.

* Urals cargo from Primorsk on July 20-21 was awarded to Glencore in the interest of ExxonMobil, traders said.

* Surgutneftegaz's cargoes for loading from Baltic Sea ports were sold at a discount of some $0.90-$1.00 a barrel to dated BFOE, which was slightly lower than the latest market estimations.

* There was no information available on the price level for Urals cargo from Novorossiisk. (Reporting by Olga Yagova)