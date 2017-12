Dec 19 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp said on Tuesday it would explore a sale of its Conifer unit, and increase the size of its plan to cut costs by $100 million by the end of next year.

The hospital operator said it now expects total cost cuts of $250 million by the end of 2018.

The company’s Conifer unit provides technology and financial services to hospitals and health care companies. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)