CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Tenet explores sale of Conifer unit amid investor pressure
跨境资金流动管理"量入为出" 中国对外投资将恢复增长
跨境资金流动管理"量入为出" 中国对外投资将恢复增长
焦点：防错配风险中国险企投资戴紧箍咒 长期资产面临"僧多粥少"
焦点：防错配风险中国险企投资戴紧箍咒 长期资产面临"僧多粥少"
2018年全球经济的三大威胁：央行、贸易与泡沫
2018年全球经济的三大威胁：央行、贸易与泡沫
December 19, 2017 / 1:33 PM / a day ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Tenet explores sale of Conifer unit amid investor pressure

3 分钟阅读

(Corrects paragraph 10 to say Fetter left Tenet in October, not expected to leave in March 2018)

By Divya Grover

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp said on Tuesday it would explore a sale of its Conifer unit and cut $100 million more in costs, the latest measures to jolt its business amid mounting pressure from its largest shareholder.

The news is four months after Glenview Capital Management pulled its two representatives off the company’s board, citing “irreconcilable differences” over strategy.

Conifer provides technology and financial services to hospitals and healthcare companies. The unit had sales of $1.57 billion in 2016, which was about 8 percent of Tenet’s total operating revenue.

But in the latest second quarter, the unit had lower-than-expected sales, leading Tenet to slash full-year 2017 earnings.

Tenet is trying to boost margins in its hospital segment and appease Glenview, which holds almost 18 percent of its shares, by aggressively slashing costs and shaking up management.

Glenview declined to comment.

Shares of Tenet rose 4.5 percent to $15.41 in early trade.

In the last few months, debt-laden Tenet said it would lay off about 1,300 employees to save $150 million next year, replace longtime Chief Executive Trevor Fetter and refresh its board.

Ronald Rittenmeyer, the acting chief executive, has clearly taken the “bull by the horns”, Mizuho analyst Sheryl Skolnick wrote in a client note.

Fetter left the company in October.

Tenet has long-term debt of about $15 billion as of June 30. It now expects cost cuts of $250 million by the end of 2018.

Tenet said it hired Goldman Sachs & Co LLC as its financial adviser and Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal adviser for Conifer’s proposed sale. A decision would be made during the first half of 2018.

Tenet also said on Tuesday it expects 2018 adjusted profit per share of $1.07 to $1.36.

Analysts on average were expecting $1.27 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also forecast net operating revenue of $17.80 billion to $18.20 billion, missing analysts’ estimates of $18.90 billion. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel, Bernard Orr)

