February 26, 2018 / 9:36 PM / 更新于 6 hours ago

Tenet posts bigger quarterly loss

1 分钟阅读

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss as the hospital operator took one-time charges, partly due to changes in the U.S. tax law.

The company recorded a $252 million non-cash charge in the quarter along with additional charges related to write down of assets and employee severance. Net loss attributable to Tenet was $229 million, or $2.27 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $79 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

