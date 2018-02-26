Tenet posts bigger quarterly loss

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss as the hospital operator took one-time charges, partly due to changes in the U.S. tax law.

The company recorded a $252 million non-cash charge in the quarter along with additional charges related to write down of assets and employee severance. Net loss attributable to Tenet was $229 million, or $2.27 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $79 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.