December 13, 2017 / 2:54 PM / a day ago

Activist investor Primestone takes stake in Tennant, urges merger with Nilfisk

1 分钟阅读

COPENHAGEN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Primestone Capital has asked U.S. cleaning equipment company Tennant and Danish peer Nilfisk to consider merging after building up a holding of 5 percent in both firms.

“Primestone Capital owns more than 5 percent of both Tennant and Nilfisk and believes a combination of the two will generate extraordinary returns for shareholders,” said the London-based activist firm in a presentation filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

Nilfisk and Tennant were not immediately available to comment.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, additional reporting by Maiya Keidan, editing by Louise Heavens

