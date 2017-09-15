FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tesaro's ovarian cancer drug gets EU agency backing
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月15日 / 下午12点48分 / 1 个月前

Tesaro's ovarian cancer drug gets EU agency backing

2 分钟阅读

Sept 15 (Reuters) - A European Medicines Agency (EMA) panel recommended the approval of Tesaro Inc’s key drug, niraparib, for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer.

The recommendation comes months after the drug’s approval and launch in the United States, where it is sold at a list price of $9,833 for a one-month supply and is marketed as Zejula.

The list price of a drug is not necessarily what patients actually pay. Their “out-of-pocket” cost is based on their individual healthcare insurance plans and duration of treatment.

Epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer affects the tissue covering the ovary or lining of the fallopian tube or abdominal wall.

Niraparib kills cancer cells by inhibiting the production of proteins called poly-ADP ribose polymerase (PARP), which helps repair damaged DNA strands, thereby hastening the death of some types of cancer cells.

Effective PARP inhibitors are sought after by drugmakers because of their potential to be used in combination with other types of cancer treatments to create new breakthrough treatments. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

