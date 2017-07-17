FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tesla driver denies 'Autopilot' led to Minnesota crash
2017年7月17日

Tesla driver denies 'Autopilot' led to Minnesota crash

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - The driver of a Tesla involved in a crash in Minnesota on Saturday denied that the vehicle's Autopilot system had led to the incident, according to an email released by the automaker.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department said in a statement on Sunday that the driver of the 2016 Tesla had said that when he engaged the Autopilot system, it suddenly accelerated and caused the vehicle to roll over, injuring himself and four passengers. But the driver said in the email released on Monday he believed he had disengaged the Autopilot system at the time of the crash. Tesla shares fell in trading on Monday after the crash was reported. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown)

