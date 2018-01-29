FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#美俄关系
#中美关系
#达沃斯论坛
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 29, 2018 / 7:10 PM / 更新于 a day ago

Chile open to increasing SQM lithium quota to satisfy Tesla -Corfo

1 分钟阅读

SANTIAGO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Chile is open to negotiating an additional quota of lithium for local miner SQM to meet potential additional demand from U.S. electric car-maker Tesla, Eduardo Bitran, head of Chilean development agency Corfo, told Reuters on Monday.

Bitran said Tesla and SQM were “exploring” opportunities after Tesla expressed interest in buying “important volumes” of lithium hydroxide, a key ingredient in the batteries used in electric vehicles, from SQM. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta, writing by Dave Sherwood Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below