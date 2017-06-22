FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
Tesla reaches agreement with Shanghai to explore production-Bbg
2017年6月22日 / 上午10点18分 / 1 个月前

Tesla reaches agreement with Shanghai to explore production-Bbg

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. electric-car maker Tesla Inc has reached a preliminary agreement with Shanghai to explore production in the Chinese city, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/2twAd6z)

Tesla's revenue from China more than tripled to over $1 billion last year, according to its annual report.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tesla's shares were slightly higher at $378.50 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

