FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-GlobalFoundries says no commitment from Tesla on chip deal
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月21日 / 下午3点34分 / 1 个月前

UPDATE 1-GlobalFoundries says no commitment from Tesla on chip deal

2 分钟阅读

(Adds comments from GlobalFoundries spokesperson, updates share prices)

Sept 21 (Reuters) - GlobalFoundries, which fabricates chips for Advanced Micro Devices Inc, said on Thursday that Tesla had not committed to working with it on any autonomous driving technology or product, contradicting an earlier media report.

CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the matter, that Tesla was working with AMD to develop its own artificial intelligence chip for self-driving cars.

The report said GlobalFoundries Chief Executive Sanjay Jha’s company was working directly with Tesla.

“Tesla has not committed to working with us on any autonomous driving technology or product,” the spokesperson said in an email on Thursday.

Tesla’s Model S, Model X and Model 3 vehicles use Nvidia Corp’s products for their self-driving capabilities.

The spokesperson for GlobalFoundries said that Jha’s comments at the GlobalFoundries Technology Conference were not reported accurately.

The spokesperson said that in his presentation, Jha simply cited that companies like Apple, Google and Tesla are examples of companies showing interest in working closely with Silicon Valley companies to differentiate their offerings.

Shares of rival chip producer Nvidia, which fell as much as 4.7 percent on Thursday morning, pared some of its losses and were down 2.9 percent.

Shares of AMD and Tesla were marginally lower. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below