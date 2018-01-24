FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#达沃斯论坛
#中美关系
#特朗普专访
#加密货币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 24, 2018 / 6:37 PM / 更新于 2 hours ago

U.S. auto regulator probes Tesla ‘Autopilot’ crash -source

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is sending investigators to examine the crash of a Tesla Inc vehicle apparently traveling in semi-autonomous mode and a fire truck in California, a person briefed on the matter said on Wednesday.

The move follows a separate announcement on Tuesday by the National Transportation Safety Board that it was sending two investigators to the scene to conduct a “field investigation” to examine both driver and vehicle factors in Monday’s accident in which the driver said the vehicle was operating in “Autopilot” mode.

Tesla declined to comment on Wednesday on the new probe. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Richard Chang)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below