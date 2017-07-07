FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
UPDATE 1-Tesla Q3 deliveries to include 3,500 vehicles in transit
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月7日 / 晚上6点16分 / 1 个月前

UPDATE 1-Tesla Q3 deliveries to include 3,500 vehicles in transit

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds background, updates shares)

July 7 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc said current-quarter deliveries would include about 3,500 vehicles that were in transit to customers at the end of the second quarter, on a day the electric-car maker's first Model 3 rolls off the assembly line.

The company said on Monday it delivered about 47,100 electric sedans and SUVs in the first half of 2017, at the lower end of its own forecasts, putting pressure on the company's shares.

Tesla had then not provided details on the number of vehicles in transit.

The company, which blamed "severe shortfall" of new battery packs that constrained vehicle manufacturing until June, reiterated on Friday that combined deliveries of Model S and Model X in the second half of 2017 will likely exceed deliveries in the first half.

Registrations of Tesla vehicles in California fell 24 percent in April from a year earlier, according to data from industry consultant IHS Markit.

The numbers come as investors worry that demand for Tesla's luxury Model S sedan is waning ahead of the mass market Model 3 launch.

Tesla's shares, which spiked after the transit number announcement, gave up their gains to trade up 1.2 percent at $312.51. Separately, the company said it had won an Australian contract to install the world's biggest grid-scale battery.

Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below