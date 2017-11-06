FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tesla's head of battery engineering exits
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
特朗普亚洲行
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
中国财经
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
深度分析
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月6日 / 晚上8点43分 / 更新于 18 小时前

Tesla's head of battery engineering exits

1 分钟阅读

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc’s director of battery engineering, Jon Wagner has left the electric car manufacturer, according to his LinkedIn profile.

According to Wagner’s LinkedIn page, he is launching a battery and powertrain startup in California. The timeline of his departure is not know.

Wagner, who joined the company in January 2013, was involved in developing technology for all of Tesla's cars, as well as the Powerwall, according to his profile. (bit.ly/2hagy7D)

Last week, Tesla pushed back its target for volume production on its new Model 3 sedan by about three months, saying it was difficult to predict how long it would take to fix production bottlenecks.

Tesla had also said that the main constraint was its battery module assembly line at its Nevada Gigafactory, where the company had to redesign part of the production process.

Tesla and Wagner did not respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below