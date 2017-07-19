FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 天前
SolarCity co-founder Peter Rive to quit Tesla
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月19日 / 下午1点48分 / 17 天前

SolarCity co-founder Peter Rive to quit Tesla

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 19 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc said SolarCity co-founder Peter Rive is leaving the company, eight months after the electric car maker bought the biggest U.S. residential solar panel maker.

SolarCity was founded by Peter Rive and his younger brother Lyndon in 2006 with financial backing from their cousin and Tesla chief Elon Musk. Former SolarCity Chief Executive Lyndon Rive announced his resignation in May.

Peter Rive will be leaving the company to explore new opportunities, a Tesla spokesperson said in a statement.

Tesla bought SolarCity for $2.6 billion last year, paving the way for Musk's ambitious plans for a carbon-free energy and transportation company. The sale came as investors worried about the solar panel installer's debt-fueled growth.

Under Tesla, SolarCity has slowed installations and focused on the most profitable projects that generate cash upfront.

Rive was overseeing the development of solar roof tiles, which are expected to go into production this summer.

"Peter's responsibilities, including work on Solar Roof, will be distributed among Tesla's existing engineering teams," Tesla said. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below