2017年12月7日 / 下午1点37分 / 更新于 11 小时前

Budweiser maker Anheuser-Busch reserves 40 Tesla electric trucks -WSJ

2 分钟阅读

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch, which makes Budweiser beers, has reserved 40 of Tesla Inc’s all-electric Semi trucks as it seeks to reduce fuel costs and vehicle emissions, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

This could the biggest order Tesla has received for its electric trucks, which are scheduled for rollout in 2019.

The U.S. subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch InBev NV plans to use the trucks for shipments to wholesalers within 150 to 200 miles of its brewery locations — well within the 500-mile range that was promised by Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/2j40eK1)

The brewing company has not finalized yet whether to buy the vehicles outright or lease them, James Sembrot, the company’s senior director of logistics strategy told the Journal.

Last month, Tesla received orders for its electric trucks from high profile companies such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and fleet operator J.B. Hunt.

Germany-based Deutsche Post AG’s DHL and Fortigo Freight Services Inc, one of Canada’s largest fleet management companies, also pre-ordered Tesla’s electric trucks last month to test on limited routes. Anheuser-Busch and Tesla were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

