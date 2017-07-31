FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 天前
2017年7月31日 / 晚上7点02分 / 4 天前

CORRECTED-Tesla workers ask for employee safety plan, clarity on pay

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say that the worker group is not part of the United Automobile Workers union)

July 31 (Reuters) - A group of Tesla Inc workers on Monday asked the electric car maker's board to provide a plan to address employee safety and information on pay and promotion.

The worker group, which hopes to become part of the United Automobile Workers union, said Tesla had a safety record worse than that of "sawmills and slaughter houses".

"We're tired of suffering preventable injury after preventable injury," Michael Catura, a Tesla production associate, said in a statement. (bit.ly/2wex8bF)

The group also asked for clarity around Tesla's compensation practices.

Starting pay at Tesla's Fremont, California auto factory was $18 per hour, far below the national average for auto workers, the worker group said.

Tesla was not immediately available for comment.

Chief Executive Elon Musk said last week that the company is going to go through at least six months of "manufacturing hell" as it ramps up its efforts to produce 500,000 cars per year, close to six times its 2016 output.

Tesla launched its much-awaited Model 3 sedans on Friday as it plans to become a profitable mass electric car maker. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

