FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Incoming Teva Pharm CEO Schultz to start by month end -newspaper
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月17日 / 下午1点48分 / 4 天前

Incoming Teva Pharm CEO Schultz to start by month end -newspaper

1 分钟阅读

JERUSALEM, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Kare Schultz will start his new post as chief executive of Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by the end of October, the Calcalist financial newspaper reported on Tuesday.

A Teva spokesman, asked about the Israeli news report, said the company does not comment on market rumours.

Teva poached Schultz from Denmark’s Lundbeck in September, handing the drugs industry veteran the urgent task of convincing investors of the struggling Israeli firm’s future.

At the time, Teva had said Schultz would join and relocate to Israel as soon as practicable.

Teva, the world’s largest generics drugmaker, is slated to issue third-quarter financial results on Nov. 2.

Kare will replace Erez Vigodman, who stepped down in February. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below