Incoming Teva Pharm CEO Schultz to start by month end -newspaper

JERUSALEM, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Kare Schultz will start his new post as chief executive of Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by the end of October, the Calcalist financial newspaper reported on Tuesday.

A Teva spokesman, asked about the Israeli news report, said the company does not comment on market rumours.

Teva poached Schultz from Denmark’s Lundbeck in September, handing the drugs industry veteran the urgent task of convincing investors of the struggling Israeli firm’s future.

At the time, Teva had said Schultz would join and relocate to Israel as soon as practicable.

Teva, the world’s largest generics drugmaker, is slated to issue third-quarter financial results on Nov. 2.

Kare will replace Erez Vigodman, who stepped down in February. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)