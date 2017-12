Dec 12 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd said on Tuesday Yitzhak Peterburg, who previously served as the company’s chairman and interim chief executive, resigned from its board, effective immediately.

The debt-laden Israeli drugmaker has witnessed a series of changes in recent months after CEO Kare Schultz, who joined Teva on Nov. 1, ousted top division heads and rolled out a plan to streamline operations. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)