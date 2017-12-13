FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Teva Pharm to unveil restructuring plan on Thursday - report
频道
专题
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
比特币
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
中国11月工业及投资继续小幅回落 经济稳中趋缓特征将延至明年
中国财经
中国11月工业及投资继续小幅回落 经济稳中趋缓特征将延至明年
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
国际财经
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 13, 2017 / 7:58 AM / 2 days ago

Teva Pharm to unveil restructuring plan on Thursday - report

2 分钟阅读

TEL AVIV, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will unveil a restructuring plan on Thursday that will include layoffs, the Calcalist financial news website said on Wednesday.

The plan includes closing its research and development centre in the coastal city of Netanya, selling its logistics centre in Shoham and laying off a third of its 6,800 workers in Israel, Calcalist said, citing people familiar with the matter.

A spokeswoman for Teva declined to comment.

Teva, the world’s largest generic drug maker, employs more than 56,000 people. Last week, Bloomberg reported that the firm was considering cutting up to 10,000 jobs to reduce costs by $1.5 billion to $2 billion in the next two years.

Teva said on Tuesday that Yitzhak Peterburg, who previously served as the company’s chairman and interim CEO, had resigned from its board, effective immediately.

Saddled with nearly $35 billion in debt since acquiring Allergan’s Actavis generic drug business for $40.5 billion, Teva witnessed a series of changes after Kare Schultz joined the company on Nov. 1 as its new chief executive.

Schultz ousted top division heads last month and said he would combine the firm’s generic and specialty drug businesses. He had also said the company was working on a detailed restructuring plan to be unveiled in mid-December. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Edmund Blair)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below