Netanyahu asks Teva Pharm to minimize job loss in Israel

JERUSALEM, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday he spoke with the chief executive of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and asked that the company keeps layoffs in Israel to a minimum.

Israel-based Teva, the world’s largest generic drugmaker, is due to unveil a major restructuring on Thursday to help pay off its debt.

Netanyahu in a statement said he requested from CEO Kare Schultz to “maintain the identity of Teva as an Israeli company,” and Schultz promised to do so. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)