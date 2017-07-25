FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas Instruments reports 12.8 pct rise in quarterly revenue
2017年7月25日 / 晚上8点11分 / 10 天内

Texas Instruments reports 12.8 pct rise in quarterly revenue

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Texas Instruments Inc reported a 12.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as it benefited from higher demand for its chips from automotive and industrial customers.

The company said net income rose to $1.06 billion, or $1.03 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $819 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

The chipmaker's net revenue rose for the fifth straight quarter to $3.69 billion from $3.27 billion. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

