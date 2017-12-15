FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus, Thai Airways to set up aircraft maintenance hub in Thailand
频道
专题
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
深度分析
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
深度分析
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
深度分析
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 15, 2017 / 10:37 AM / a day ago

Airbus, Thai Airways to set up aircraft maintenance hub in Thailand

2 分钟阅读

BANGKOK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - National carrier Thai Airways International and Airbus plan to jointly open an aircraft maintenance and repair operations (MRO) hub in Thailand, a Thai Airways official said on Friday.

The hub will cost about 11 billion baht ($338 million), of which about 7 billion baht will come from the Thai navy’s budget, while a Thai Airways-Airbus joint venture will invest the rest, Thai Airways Management and Flying Officer Ronnachai Wongchaoum told reporters in Bangkok.

The aviation maintenance hub will be set up at Thailand’s U-Tapao Airport, a joint civil-military airport near the country’s eastern seaboard.

The proposed project will add to the growing aviation maintenance sector spread across Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia, potentially posing a threat to Singapore, the region’s dominant hub for aircraft maintenance and repair.

Thai Airways will start maintaining the Airbus A380 with the support of Airbus teams in U-Tapao, which is located 150 kilometers (90 miles) east of Bangkok, the airline said in a statement on Friday.

The new facility will provide services including heavy maintenance, line maintenance and aircraft painting services, the carrier added.

“Early next decade, new hangar facilities will be built, while U-Tapao will become a growing airport with eventually two runways,” it said.

“The Management of both companies have a joint vision for the new MRO campus to be the most modern aircraft maintenance facility equipped with the most modern aircraft technology,” the Thai company said.

For years, successive Thai governments have talked about developing U-Tapao airport, currently used as a naval airbase, into an international commercial airport to support growing foreign tourist arrivals. ($1 = 32.5400 baht) (Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below