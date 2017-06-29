FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
Thai consumer goods giant Saha Pat, Lazada tie up for e-commerce
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月29日 / 早上6点56分 / 1 个月前

Thai consumer goods giant Saha Pat, Lazada tie up for e-commerce

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

BANGKOK, June 29 (Reuters) - Thailand's top consumer goods manufacturer Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Pcl will partner with Southeast Asian e-commerce platform Lazada Group to tap growing demand for online shopping, Saha Pathana said on Thursday.

Saha Pathana, part of Thailand's largest consumer product conglomerate, Saha Group, expects the partnership to help boost its online sales to 10 percent of the total over the next three years from 1 percent currently, Chairman Boonsithi Chokwatana said at a news conference.

The company will offer its products through the Lazada website and network, and plans to invest about 1 billion baht ($29.5 million) to build a new inventory warehouse, which is expected to be completed next year, he said.

Lazada, 83-percent-owned by Alibaba Group Holding, began operations in Thailand five years ago.

The group plans to invest in inventory warehouses in Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor, a government industrial estate project, Alessandro Piscini, CEO of Lazada Thailand, told the news conference.

There is growing interest in Thailand's e-commerce sector. Earlier this month, China's second largest e-commerce platform, JD.com Inc, said that it was looking to make an investment in Thailand by the end of this year. ($1 = 33.96 baht) (Reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasan; Writing by Chayut Setboonsarng and Orathai Siring; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below