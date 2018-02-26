FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 7:55 AM / 更新于 15 hours ago

Thales wins A$1.2 billion air traffic deal in Australia

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - France’s Thales has won an A$1.2 billion ($946.32 million) contract to supply air traffic management services in Australia, unifying the country’s civil and military airspace.

The deal for systems to guide both jetliners and warplanes across 11 percent of the world’s airspace is the largest of its type for Thales, which competes with rivals including Raytheon to provide support for fast-growing air traffic.

The OneSKY contract with Airservices Australia and the Department of Defence will result in reduced flight times and delays, Airservices Australia said in a statement.

$1 = 1.2681 Australian dollars Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

