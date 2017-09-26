FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thomas Cook enters into hotel partnership with LMEY, outlook unchanged
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
2017年9月26日

Thomas Cook enters into hotel partnership with LMEY, outlook unchanged

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Tour operator Thomas Cook said on Tuesday it had entered into a strategic partnership with Switzerland’s LMEY Investments to grow its own-brand hotel portfolio, as it confirmed its full-year outlook.

The partnership follows an alliance with Expedia to make the online travel company its preferred provider of hotels for certain holiday sales.

Thomas Cook also said that its Chief Financial Officer Michael Healy had decided to retire, and would be replaced by director of financial reporting Bill Scott.

The company said that summer trading was closing out as expected and its full-year earnings outlook was unchanged. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Paul Sandle)

