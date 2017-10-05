FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters FX trading volumes jump to 3-year high
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月5日 / 下午4点49分 / 13 天前

Thomson Reuters FX trading volumes jump to 3-year high

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Currency trading on Thomson Reuters platforms jumped to a three-year high of $411 billion per day in September, the company said on Thursday, up 12 percent on the previous month.

In a month in which the dollar rose against a basket of currencies for the first time since February on the revival of the “Trumpflation trade” and expectations for U.S. interest rate hikes, average volumes for spot trading climbed to $103 billion, up from $82 billion in August.

Other transaction types - including forwards, swaps, options and non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) - averaged $308 billion per day in September, up from $285 billion the previous month.

The Thomson Reuters numbers followed stronger trading volumes from rival foreign exchange platform provider NEX Group on Wednesday, which saw average daily currency trading volume hit a 10-month peak in September. (Reporting by Fanny Potkin; Editing by Jemima Kelly)

