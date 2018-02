Feb 8 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp reported a 3-percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday to $2.94 billion, helped in part by currency.

The news and information company reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $591 million, or 81 cents per share, down from $2.24 billion, or $3.03 per share a year earlier.

Adjusted for special items, earnings were 60 cents per share. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Nick Zieminski)