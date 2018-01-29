FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018 / 7:50 AM / in a day

Britain's Relx to pay 580 mln stg for digital identity group ThreatMetrix

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - European information and analytics provider Relx has agreed to pay 580 million pounds ($819 million) in cash to buy ThreatMetrix which analyses over 100 million transactions per day to hunt for cases of fraud.

The company, one of the largest repositories of online digital identities in the world, will become part of Relx’s Risk & Business Analytics, which operates under the LexisNexis Risk Solutions brand to spot fraud.

”The acquisition is in line with our organic growth driven strategy, supported by acquisitions of targeted data sets and analytics that are natural additions to our existing business,” Risk & Business Analytics CEO Mark Kelsey said on Monday. ($1 = 0.7081 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)

