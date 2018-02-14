FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 14, 2018 / 8:38 AM / 2 days ago

Thyssenkrupp not in talks with Kone over elevator business - CFO

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp is not in talks with Finland’s Kone about its elevator business, Thyssenkrupp’s Chief Financial Officer Guido Kerkhoff told journalists on Wednesday after the group published first-quarter results.

Kone, which competes with Thyssenkrupp’s Elevator Technology division, last month said it was looking for acquisitions to further consolidate the elevator sector. Other rivals include U.S.-based Otis and Switzerland’s Schindler.

Elevator Technology is Thyssenkrupp’s most profitable unit, and some investors have called for a spin-off of the business, which had first-quarter adjusted operating profit of 220 million euros ($272 million), accounting for about half of the group’s total. ($1 = 0.8089 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below