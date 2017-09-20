FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thyssenkrupp, Tata Steel merger should not happen at any price - German minister
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月20日 / 上午9点55分 / 1 个月前

Thyssenkrupp, Tata Steel merger should not happen at any price - German minister

1 分钟阅读

BERLIN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - German Labour Minister Andrea Nahles said on Wednesday that a merger between Germany’s Thyssenkrupp and India’s Tata Steel should not happen at any cost and the headquarters needed to be in Germany if it did happen.

Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel struck a preliminary deal on Wednesday to merge their European steel operations in a 50-50 joint venture to create the continent’s No.2 steelmaker after ArcelorMittal.

“There must not be a merger at any price. The sites in Germany must be maintained and compulsory redundancies must be ruled out,” Nahles said in an emailed statement, adding that the sites in Germany were “absolutely competitive”.

“It’s important that if they do merge the headquarters is in Germany,” she added.

Nahles also said employee representatives needed to be involved in consultations on upcoming negotiations and existing commitments to workers needed to be kept. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below