Employees not yet on board on Thyssenkrupp, Tata merger plans-German minister
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
2017年9月20日 / 上午10点20分 / 1 个月前

Employees not yet on board on Thyssenkrupp, Tata merger plans-German minister

1 分钟阅读

BERLIN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Wednesday that employees were not yet convinced about plans for Germany’s Thyssenkrupp and India’s Tata Steel to merge and added that all affected parties needed to accept any deal.

Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel struck a preliminary deal on Wednesday to merge their European steel operations in a 50-50 joint venture to create the continent’s No.2 steelmaker after ArcelorMittal.

“The employees are not yet convinced about this decision and they are very concerned about job losses,” Zypries said in an emailed statement.

“It’s not conceivable that there could be a sustainable solution that goes against the will of the employees and the company management needs to know that,” Zypries added. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

