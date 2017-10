Sept 21 (Reuters) - Luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co on Thursday named Roger Farah as chairman, effective Oct. 2.

Farah, 64, was one of the three directors that Tiffany had agreed to add to its board, bowing to pressure from activist investor Jana Partners in February.

Tiffany said Michael Kowalski, who served as chaiman since 2002, will remain a director. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)