#比特币
#美俄关系
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
February 5, 2018 / 10:27 PM / in 16 hours

Brazil's TIM Participacoes beats quarterly profit estimates

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - TIM Participações SA , Brazil’s third-largest wireless carrier, on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of 604 million reais ($185 million), up 66 percent from a year earlier, as customers continued to shift to pricier plans in a recovering economy.

Profit at TIM, a subsidiary of Telecom Italia SpA, beat a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of 462 million reais. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization rose 13 percent to 1.769 billion reais, above a consensus estimate of 1.69 billion reais.

$1 = 3.26 reais Reporting by Gram Slattery

