Time Inc says in talks to sell several assets
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月22日 / 上午11点20分 / 1 个月前

Time Inc says in talks to sell several assets

1 分钟阅读

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Magazine publisher Time Inc said it was looking to sell several assets, including Time Inc UK, Time Customer Service and a majority stake in the Essence magazine.

The sale processes were at various stages and the company has not entered into any definitive agreement, Time said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The New York-based publisher of Sports Illustrated, People and namesake Time also said it experienced softness in both print and advertising revenue during the current quarter relative to the forecast provided during the second-quarter earnings call.

The company’s magazine circulation revenue fell 12 percent in the second quarter ended June 30 and its advertising revenue dipped about 12 percent, as readers and advertisers shift to digital platforms. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

