Meredith, Time Inc restart deal talks with Koch brothers' support -NYT
比特币泡沫化 但不打算作空--日本邮政银行投资长
比特币泡沫化 但不打算作空--日本邮政银行投资长
焦点：美国众议院通过税改案 轮到参议院展开攻防战
焦点：美国众议院通过税改案 轮到参议院展开攻防战
10月人民币实际与名义有效汇率现三连升 但升幅收窄--BIS
10月人民币实际与名义有效汇率现三连升 但升幅收窄--BIS
2017年11月16日 / 凌晨3点58分 / 1 天前

Meredith, Time Inc restart deal talks with Koch brothers' support -NYT

1 分钟阅读

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Time Inc is in talks with Meredith Corp again to sell itself in a potential deal backed by billionaire brothers Charles Koch and David Koch, the New York Times reported.

The new round of negotiations, helped by the surprise entry of the Kochs, could lead to a quick deal, the paper said.

The Koch brothers have tentatively agreed to support Meredith's offer by investing more than $500 million, the paper said, citing people involved in the matter. nyti.ms/2jtX3LG

The companies and Koch brothers were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

Deal talks between Time, the publisher of Time and People magazines, and Meredith, the publisher of Better Homes & Gardens and Family Circle magazines, had collapsed in April. (Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

