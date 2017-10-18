Brazilian antitrust official says AT&T, Time Warner must keep operations separate

BRASILIA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - A key official on Brazil’s antitrust watchdog Cade voted on Wednesday to approve AT&T Inc’s acquisition of Time Warner Inc as long as both companies continued to run their Brazilian operations separately.

Councillor Gilvandro Araújo, who is leading the antitrust analysis of the merger in Brazil, said both companies would have to commit to not exchanging “sensitive information” and allow external auditors to verify the separation of their activities in the South American country. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Paul Simao)