AT&T, Time Warner extend merger deadline until June
December 22, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 3 days ago

AT&T, Time Warner extend merger deadline until June

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc and media and entertainment group Time Warner Inc, which are seeking to merge despite U.S. Justice Department opposition, extended the termination date for their deal to June 21, AT&T said in a filing on Friday.

The Justice Department sued in November to stop the $85 billion deal, and a trial is to begin on March 19.

Judge Richard Leon said during a hearing at the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in early December that he would likely not have a decision by the deadline in the companies’ merger agreement, but would rule in late April or May.

Under a previous agreement, either company could terminate the deal if it was not completed as of April 22. (Reporting by Diane Bartz)

