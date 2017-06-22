FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
AT&T unclear what final merger conditions Justice Department will seek
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月22日 / 下午2点24分 / 1 个月前

AT&T unclear what final merger conditions Justice Department will seek

David Shepardson

3 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc was confident it would win regulatory approval for its $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc before year's end as the Justice Department continues its review, but was still awaiting details about any final requirements for the deal, a senior executive said.

Bob Quinn, AT&T's senior executive vice president for external and legislative affairs, said in a C-SPAN interview this week that the telecommunications company was unclear what final conditions the Justice Department may seek as part of any approval.

"That conversation is just beginning really," Quinn said. "We've gotten through the point where we're produced all the data and answered all the questions and I think that process will kick off this summer."

In June, a Senate panel voted 19-1 to advance the nomination of Makan Delrahim, who was chosen by President Donald Trump to be the top U.S. antitrust regulator. The Senate must still vote to confirm Delrahim and it is not clear when they will vote.

Until Delrahim is confirmed, "it is kind of hard to predict whether even the list that we see preliminarily will be the final list that they want to close on," said Quinn, without elaborating.

The No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier still needs some foreign approvals. In March, it won the European Commission's nod for the deal.

Separately, a group of Senate Democrats on Wednesday, including Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Al Franken, urged the Justice Department to closely scrutinize the deal.

"We have strong concerns that the combined company's unmatched control of popular content and the distribution of that content will lead to higher prices, fewer choices, and poorer quality services for Americans," they wrote.

"Before initiating the next big wave of media consolidation, you must consider how the $85 billion deal will impact Americans' wallets, as well as their access to a wide range of news and entertainment programming."

AT&T said in a statement it had previously addressed all the issues in the letter and argued that the deal would offer consumers more choice, and "will expand distribution and creative opportunities for diverse and independent voices." (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below