AT&T, Time Warner say their proposed deal is 'pro-competitive'
FED主席被提名人鲍威尔为放宽金融监管辩护 称将逐步加息
FED主席被提名人鲍威尔为放宽金融监管辩护 称将逐步加息
焦点：业内高管预计铜市场将处于平衡 对成本上升和监管发出警告
焦点：业内高管预计铜市场将处于平衡 对成本上升和监管发出警告
焦点：OPEC与俄罗斯料展延减产协议 但顾忌市场过热
焦点：OPEC与俄罗斯料展延减产协议 但顾忌市场过热
2017年11月28日

AT&T, Time Warner say their proposed deal is 'pro-competitive'

WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc and Time Warner Inc argued in a court filing on Tuesday that their proposed merger was “pro-competitive” and “pro-consumer” as they sought to rebut Justice Department allegations that the deal breaks antitrust law.

In the joint filing, the companies said that they operate in highly competitive markets which will remain competitive after they close the deal.

The Justice Department last week sued AT&T, which owns DirecTV, to block its $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner.

Reporting by Diane Bartz, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

