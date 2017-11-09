FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AT&T-Time Warner deal not dead yet - Dish CEO Ergen
2017年11月9日 / 晚上6点48分 / 更新于 20 小时前

AT&T-Time Warner deal not dead yet - Dish CEO Ergen

1 分钟阅读

Nov 9 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc’s proposed acquisition of Time Warner Inc, which is being scrutinized by the U.S. Department of Justice, may not be dead yet, Dish Network Corp Chief Executive Charlie Ergen said.

“By no means is it dead and I think there certainly may be ways they can work it out,” Ergen said on a post-earnings conference call with analysts on Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Justice has demanded significant asset sales to approve the $85.4 billion deal, sources told Reuters on Wednesday, and has asked AT&T to sell CNN-parent Turner Broadcasting or its DirecTV satellite TV operation in discussions on Monday.

“There definitely would be a huge concentration of content and distribution in one company and the net effect of that, as many people have highlighted in the press and to the Justice Department, certainly could have negative impact on the consumer,” Ergen said.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

