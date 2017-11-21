FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AT&T lawyer calls DoJ move to block Time Warner deal "foolish" - CNBC
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
2017年11月21日 / 下午2点42分 / 更新于 19 小时前

AT&T lawyer calls DoJ move to block Time Warner deal "foolish" - CNBC

1 分钟阅读

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The United States Justice Department’s argument to block AT&T Inc’s $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc was “foolish” as the deal posed no threat to consumers, the wireless carrier’s lawyer Dan Petrocelli told CNBC on Tuesday.

The Justice Department on Monday sued AT&T arguing that the telecom carrier would use Time Warner’s content to force rival pay-TV companies to pay “hundreds of millions of dollars more per year for Time Warner’s networks.”

"We want to go to court as soon as possible," Petrocelli told CNBC, adding the burden of proof is on the government. cnb.cx/2AjiOVw (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

