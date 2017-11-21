AT&T lawyer calls DoJ move to block Time Warner deal "foolish" - CNBC

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The United States Justice Department’s argument to block AT&T Inc’s $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc was “foolish” as the deal posed no threat to consumers, the wireless carrier’s lawyer Dan Petrocelli told CNBC on Tuesday.

The Justice Department on Monday sued AT&T arguing that the telecom carrier would use Time Warner’s content to force rival pay-TV companies to pay “hundreds of millions of dollars more per year for Time Warner’s networks.”

"We want to go to court as soon as possible," Petrocelli told CNBC, adding the burden of proof is on the government. cnb.cx/2AjiOVw (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)