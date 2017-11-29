FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AT&T CEO sticks to guns on Time Warner deal
比特币飙破11000美元后回落 短线惊惊涨引发泡沫疑虑
比特币飙破11000美元后回落 短线惊惊涨引发泡沫疑虑
美国总统特朗普打算撵走国务卿蒂勒森 由中情局长接任--美国官员
美国总统特朗普打算撵走国务卿蒂勒森 由中情局长接任--美国官员
财新中国11月制造业PMI降至五个月低点50.8 产出预期指数创纪录低点
财新中国11月制造业PMI降至五个月低点50.8 产出预期指数创纪录低点
2017年11月29日 / 下午5点48分 / 1 天前

AT&T CEO sticks to guns on Time Warner deal

1 分钟阅读

Nov 29 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc remains determined to pursue its case against the government to push through its purchase of Time Warner Inc, Chief Executive Randall Stephenson said on Wednesday.

“We see absolutely nothing in this case that is anti-competitive,” Stephenson said.

AT&T and Time Warner on Tuesday argued that their proposed $85.4 billion merger was “pro-competitive” and “pro-consumer”, as they sought to refute U.S. Justice Department allegations that the deal breaks antitrust law. (Reporting by Anjali Athavaley in New York and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

