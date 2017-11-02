FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DoJ considers blocking AT&T deal for Time Warner -WSJ
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
2017年11月2日 / 下午3点00分 / 更新于 19 小时前

DoJ considers blocking AT&T deal for Time Warner -WSJ

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice is considering seeking to block AT&T Inc’s merger with Time Warner Inc as it continues talks with the two companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The financial newspaper also said the DOJ might still consider approving the deal with certain conditions but that the two sides were not close to an agreement. on.wsj.com/2gW1l9O

Shares of Time Warner were down 4.2 percent at $94.2, while AT&T’s shares inched up.

The U.S. wireless carrier is in the process of buying Time Warner for $85.4 billion in a deal that is expected to close by the end of the year.

Neither company had any immediate comment. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

