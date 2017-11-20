FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Justice Department says AT&T would make rivals pay more for content
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
半岛局势
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
国际财经
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
中国财经
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月20日 / 晚上10点26分 / 更新于 21 小时前

U.S. Justice Department says AT&T would make rivals pay more for content

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The Justice Department filed a lawsuit to stop AT&T, which owns DirecTV, from also buying Time Warner, at least partially because of concerns that AT&T would use Time Warner’s films and movies to force rival pay TV companies to pay more for content.

It also said that AT&T would use Time Warner content to slow the industry’s transition to online video and other innovative distribution models.

In its lawsuit, the Justice Department cited AT&T and DirecTV documents saying that, if AT&T closes the Time Warner deal, the merged firm can “operate (its) pay-TV business as a ‘cash cow’ while slowly pivoting to new models.” (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bill Rigby)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below