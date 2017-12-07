U.S. judge sets March trial for AT&T-Time Warner merger case

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The judge who will oversee the U.S. Justice Department’s bid to stop wireless and pay TV company AT&T Corp from buying media company Time Warner Inc, on Thursday set March 19 as the trial date.

Judge Richard Leon at the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia set the date in a pre-trial hearing. AT&T asked the court to hear the case beginning Feb. 20. The government was pressing for May 7.

AT&T and Time Warner announced their $85 billion deal in October 2016, and the Justice Department sued last month to block the it, arguing that the transaction could raise prices for rivals and pay-TV subscribers and hamper the development of online video. (Reporting by Diane Bartz, editing by G Crosse)